First Lady's Project Inspires Girls For Higher Heights

Ghana’s First Lady and founder of The Rebecca Foundation, H.E. Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has indicated that the wisdom behind the old adage which says that “educating a woman is educating a nation” will be a lip service if pragmatic measures are not taken to empower women both academically and professionally.

She said this at the Launch of the “Because I Want To Be” project at Teshie Salem Presbyterian Church, and later at La Bethel Presbyterian Church, both in Accra, on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The project, an initiative of The Rebecca Foundation is geared towards providing attractive and encouraging platforms for girls in school to continue to learn hard to achieve their aspiration of their chosen profession.

It is also to afford ladies who for one reason or another dropped out of school before completion, the opportunity to acquire vocational skills to secure professions which will enhance their livelihood.

Hope was rekindled for young girls at Teshie and La who thought they could not achieve their innate dreams academically, and professionally, following the successful launch of the “Because I Want To Be” project by the Rebecca Foundation

Mrs Akufo Addo said the “Because I Want To Be” project makes available to young girls, model female adults who have overcome the challenges of poor homes, early pregnancy and other social inadequacies to achieve their innate dreams academically and professionally.

According to her, several otherwise promising girls either perform poorly academically or give up too early in their quest for a promising profession, because of social challenges they encounter along the way.

Mrs Akufo Addo said with the introduction and successful implementation of the Free SHS policy by her Husband and President of The Republic, H.E.Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, it is imperative to facilitate the removal of all obstacles that may hinder the realization of the girl’s academic and professional aspiration, thus the implementation of the “Because I Want To Be” project.

She said the “Because I Want To Be” project will offer girls who dropped out of school for financial or other social reasons, the opportunity to acquire vocational skills that will make them employable and so self-sustaining, emphasizing that the quest for women empowerment and equality will be fully achieved when fertile opportunities are made available to them to fully harness their academic and occupational potentials, the core motivation behind the “Because I Want To Be Project”.