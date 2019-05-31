Koforidua: E/R gets passport office; public warned against fraudulent acts

Foreign Affairs minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has emphasized plans are far advance in setting up regional passport offices across the country.

Opening the Eastern regional office in Koforidua, the minister said it is a way to ensure Ghanaians get easy access to the office instead of travelling to Accra to acquire a passport.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey however warned the public against engaging in fraudulent activities.

She was optimistic the Regional office would help address challenges people have to go through to acquire passport and urged the public to make good use of it.

The Eastern Regional minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour in an interview with Bryt fm news warned against fraudulent acts and advised the public to follow the necessary procedure to acquire a passport.

He also advised Ghanaians to produce the required documents one needs to provide in acquiring a passport.

Mr. Kwakye Darfour educated the public that the amount one needs to pay to acquire a passport is GHc50.00 but in emergency cases costs GHc100.00 which is to be paid at the bank.