Effiduase: Assembly develops revenue management software to increase IGF

In order to widen up revenue outcome, the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly has developed a Revenue Management Software to help achieve its target.

As part of that, the Assembly has also embarked on street naming exercise at Effiduase, the municipal capital and currently ongoing at Asokore with the expectation to be extended to other communities within the municipality within the next two years.

At a short presentation by the Municipal Physical Planning Officer, George Ayensu, the Assembly has so far digitized 525 streets within Effiduase and Asokore with plans to be completed by the end of the year.

He revealed the Assembly has also been able to identify all structures and buildings into its database hoping to increase the revenue base of the newly created municipality.

Mr. Mathias Witt from giz, Germany based institution and a partner of the Assembly commended government for initiating the policy as it would help reduce communication cost, cost of collection of revenue as well as bring transparency into the financial accounts of MMDAs across the country.

He expressed gratitude to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for including traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the exercise making it much open for all to share ideas.

Mr. Witt, however, pledged his outfit support to the exercise emphasising he has learnt a lot on how the whole exercise has been scheduled describing it as an all inclusive.

The MCE, Madam Comfort Ansah on her part retreated the Assembly's readiness to initiate good policies that would lead to the development of the municipality and therefore showed appreciation to traditional authorities and other stakeholders for their immense contribution.

"We are a new born district but notwithstanding we are not resting our oars, rather we are doing all that we can and with the competent team available, I know we shall get there" the MCE added.