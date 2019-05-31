Kumasi: School Feeding Caterer sacked for serving sub standard foods at Ohwimase

he School Feeding Caterer for the Ohwimase Anglican Basic School in the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly of the Ashanti Region, known only as Hajia, has been sacked for preparing sub standard foods to the children.

Her relief of post came in the mist of the school children’s protest and dumping of their Wednesday’s lunch into dustbins for poor quality meal after series of complaints lodged against the sub standard meals served them.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Madam Mary Duodu, confirming the sack on Otec FM’s political evening shows’ ‘Dwabrem’, on Thursday, told the host, Agya Owusu Ansah, that her (Hajia) contract has been terminated.

She explained that “We have warned her many times to improve upon the quality of the meal but she won’t listen. We don’t want her to continue because we dont want to compromise the quality of the meal so a new caterer would be commissioned to take over from Monday.”

Otec News source indicated that Hajia cooked improved rice and ‘kontomire’ stew on Thursday for the children but was asked not to serve since she has been sacked.

Asked what she could do to sanitize the programme following complaints from the public about the poor services delivery, she said “it will be difficult to do so as most of the caterers are affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), making them untouchable, though most of them cooking skills are suspect”.

Source: otecfmghana.com/Benedict Asante-Yeboah