I have not Stepped Down as Evalue Gwira NDC Parliamentary Candidate

The 2020 Parliamentary hopeful Mr. Herbert Kuah Dickson has denied ever stepping for his opponent ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary primaries.

According to him, he is still in the race and called on the general public to disregard the falsehood being circulated in Axim claiming to have resigned and rescinded his decision.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by John Justice Mensah, spokesperson of his campaign team in the western region.

"This disclaimer has become necessary due to the numerous concerns raised by both party loyalists and close associates of Mr. Kuah Dickson mainly of Axim and its environs purporting to have been heralded by a group of some ‘Political-hoodlums’ believed to be followers of one alien who claims to be a member of the party NDC notwithstanding his numerous infamous wicked acts against the party in recent times". The statement revealed.

TEAM KUAH DICKSON FOR 2020 EVALUE AJOMORO GWIRA PARLIAMENTARY POLLS

Dated 30 May 2019

For Immediate Release

RE: KUAH DICKSON HAS NOT RESIGNED FROM 2020 EVALUE GWIRA PARLIAMENTARY AMBITION

The attention of Team Kuah Dickson for 2020 Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Parliamentary polls have been drawn to a circular being peddled by some disgruntled and certified political mercenaries that Herbert Kuah Dickson have redrawn from contesting as the Parliamentary hopeful on the ticket of the NDC in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries.

This disclaimer has become necessary due to the numerous concerns raised by both party loyalists and close associates of Mr. Kuah Dickson mainly of Axim and its environs purporting to have been heralded by a group of some ‘Political-hoodlums’ believed to be followers of one alien who claims to be a member of the party NDC notwithstanding his numerous infamous wicked acts against the party in recent times.

For the records Mr. Herbert Kuah Dickson has NOT resigned from the contest nor rescinded his longstanding desire to serve the good people of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency on the ticket of the ever-cherished National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It is in this regard that we urge the general public to as a matter of urgency disregard the rumours that Mr. Kuah has stepped down for another candidate by treating it as a litany of mere irresponsibleness, disingenuous and above all infantile.

We therefore call on the delegates of the party to consider choosing a candidate who remains committed, loyal and above all contributed immensely towards the party ahead of the constituency parliamentary primaries.

We wish to reaffirm that Mr. Kuah is actively in the race and ready to serve the supreme interest of the electorates in all endeavours given the mandate in the primaries and ultimately in the 2020 December general polls.

In our concluding part, may we also use this medium to wish all our Muslim family within and outside the constituency a Happy Eid al-Fitr as they bring to an end their month-long fasting.

Long Live Evalue Ajomoro Gwira

Long Live NDC

Love Live Ghana

Signed

John Justice Mensah

Spokesperson

(Team Kuah Dickson for 2020 Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Parliamentary Polls)

0544777448

Source: Team Kuah Dickson for 2020 Evalue Gwira