God’s Anger Will Visit Ghana If Parliament Dare Regulate Churches – Computer Man

It will be recalled that some Members of Ghana’s Parliament are taking steps for action against pastors and churches cashing in on the gullibility of the public.

According to Parliament, the state must step in with legislation to clamp down on what they term as abuse of congregants, especially by ‘one-man’ churches.

However this campaign has not gone down so well with many pastors in the country as General overseer of Hope Generation Ministry International Eric Nana Akwasi Amponsah popularly known as Prophet Computer man has warned.

“It's the duty of Christian Council to regulate activities of churches but not parliamentarians. The wrath of God would fall upon the country if government forcefully close down churches, " he intimated.

The Prophet lamented that there is nothing like one man churches as some people assume because, after the establishment of the church, it automatically becomes an institution with board members.

Prophet Computer man who has also studied law urged the Christian Council to sit up and punish pastors or churches who abuse their congregants.