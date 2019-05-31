Two Israelis wounded in Jerusalem knife attack

A Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israelis in annexed east Jerusalem on Friday before being shot dead, according to local police. One of the Israelis is in a critical condition and the other suffered serious wounds.

Police identified the assailant as a 19-year-old Palestinian.

The attack took place in the so-called Old City, scene of numerous stabbings of Israelis by Palestinian assailants in recent years.

In this latest incident, the first Israeli was stabbed near Damascus Gate. The second was attacked near Jaffa Gate on the other side of the walled city.

Security has been stepped up across Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Tens of thousands of Muslims are expected to gather at the Old City's Al-Aqsa mosque later today for the last Friday prayers of Ramadan.

On Sunday, Israelis will march to mark Jerusalem Day, the annual commemoration of the capture of east Jerusalem in the Six-Day War of 1967.