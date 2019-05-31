From the time of slavery, Africa is being denied the chance to profit from own resources

Rich in oil and natural resources, the African continent is one of the world's richest, which attracts foreign direct investment. It has approximately 30 percent of the earth's remaining mineral resources, yet the population lives in abject poverty and misery. Why?

There are many questions than answers, however, I strongly believe that those questions without answers have already been made available in the Bible but since millions worldwide have no time to read the scriptures, they hardly find the answers they are looking for.

Africa is one of the famous continents among the seven continents in the world, not only because of its vast natural resources which have been a curse to the continent but also its population continue to live in misery amidst diseases such as Aids, malaria, and Ebola.

As a matter of fact, Africa has never benefitted from whatever they have on the continent. If they do, the continent would have developed rapidly than any of the continents. Instead, Africa’s minerals have developed and built Europe and America today and still enhancing their economies because the continent is their reservoir.

Has anyone thought about it for a while why Africa has so much, yet the continent can’t move forward or at a very slow pace? The answer is the Bible – “A slave has no rights to his inheritance.” The slave does not remain in the household forever, Jesus explains:

“The son remains forever, – John 8:35, a slave has no rights to an inheritance, and he may be dismissed at any time.” As slaves in the past, Africa is still in chains due to agreements and laws signed between the developed world and the developing world, which don’t benefit Africa in any way.

Settings up foreign companies in Africa don’t guarantee a smooth and flexible economy. Every foreign business set up in Africa is done in the interest of the foreign company. Profits go to their countries, but not for the development of the continent. The reason the continent today is in a state of destitution.

As slaves, Africans will continue to suffer because we have no rights to our own inheritance (our vast rich mineral resources). It is the developed world that makes profits from what we have at the expense of suffering malnourished children and people suffering from malaria, Aids, and Ebola.

There is always a room for a change but it needs serious, efficient and hardworking people to bring that change. Therefore, there can be a change in Africa, if people are determined to do it.

China, which was once one of the poorest countries in Asia, is now a superpower. This happened not by a miracle or empty talks but through hard work.