George Andah Lauds MTN For Massive Investment In ICT

The Deputy Minister for Communications, Honorable George Andah has commended telecommunications giant MTN Ghana, for contributing immensely to the development of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the country.

George Andah who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region made this pronouncement at the official launch of MTN’s TurboNet device at the Accra Digital Center on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The new product from the telecom giant is a plug and play internet router that comes with a high-powered external antenna, as well as a data SIM that enables it to deliver fast internet at the convenience of the user’s home or office.

It is expected to offer consumers with affordable, available, accessible, super-fast, as well as super discounted internet bundles which will be made available in all locations viable with the MTN 4G+.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the ceremony to unveil the mind-boggling product, Honorable George Andah noted that he is pleased MTN has come out with this product because it is going to serve as a foundation for economic growth and the creation of jobs whiles enhancing the country’s ability to compete globally.

“I wish to commend MTN for the consistent investment within the ICT space in the interest of consumers and in line with global standards. I am informed that this modern advanced wireless router delivers very fast internet serving up to 300 Mbps and the 4G+ experience is not located by location”.

“In the 21st-century broadband has become a critical infrastructure prerequisite as ICT bares considerable impact in the creation of the information society. Broadband adoption is serving as the foundation for economic growth, job creation, global competitiveness and a better way of life”, he said.

The Deputy Communications Director continued, “Increased broadband penetration which is reliable, affordable and accessible nationwide will certainly propel Ghana’s participation in the 4th industrial revolution considering the significant impact and opportunities that will be unleashed for the benefits of our citizens.

“It will also facilitate the modernization of government processes in service delivery even as we work towards building our digital economy and establish Ghana as the leader in ICT innovations in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2023.”

He said his ministry is always encouraged when the private sector such as the MTN implements initiatives that complement the efforts of the government to attain the objectives of the country’s digital agenda.

According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently implementing a lot of digital initiatives and without the internet and broadband availability, it will be extremely difficult for the citizens to embrace the use of such ICT initiatives which has a huge potential of transforming all aspects of the economy.

Whiles praising MTN Ghana, George Andah additionally urged them to prioritize the factors that contribute to the delivery of broadband service and also keep soaring higher after coming out with such a good innovative revolution.