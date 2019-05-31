MTN Launches TurboNet For High Speed Home Broadband

Ghana’s leading telecommunications network, MTN has once again set the pace with the official launch of the ‘TurboNet’ to revolutionalize high-speed home broadband in the country.

The new product is a plug and play internet router that comes with a high-powered external antenna, as well as a data SIM that enables it to deliver fast internet at the convenience of the user’s home or office.

Though users of the TurboNet will need to be in MTN 4G+ locations to enjoy the service, the ability of the network providers to cover a wider range is expected to enable Ghanaians all over the country be able to enjoy the services the product offers.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Accra Digital Center on Thursday to officially unveil the TurboNet, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh indicated that they released a pilot version of the device back in February and their research has shown that indeed the product has come to change the face of home broadband in the country.

According to him, speed tests conducted internally and externally by customers using the device indicate super high speeds ranging up to 300 Mbps which is the highest currently in the country compare to what other networks are able to achieve.

Mr. Selorm Adadevoh noted that an increase in broadband penetration has the potential of increasing a country’s GDP per capital and are excited to lead the way in providing a high-speed internet router which will help enhance business productivity.

“A World Bank report has indicated that an increase in broadband penetration increases GDP per capita growth. In view of this, we are excited to introduce onto the market the MTN TURBONET which is a high-speed 4G internet router providing a Fixed Wireless Broadband Service,” he opined.

He continued, “We are confident that offering our customers a superior fixed wireless broadband experience will enhance business productivity as well as improve the residential market and in effect support national development."

The MTN Ghana CEO further stressed that the telecom giant will continue to invest in initiatives and products that will allow people to lead a connected life.