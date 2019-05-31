Ghanaians Will Punish Akufo-Addo In 2010—Alhaji Sorogho

Alhaji Sorogho

Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina is hopeful that Ghanians will vote out President Akufo-Addo come 2020 in response to his deceptive policies.

According him, President Akufo Addo and his the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed brutally in their campaign promise that it will build factories in every District which never materialised.

Alhaji Sorogho made this comment as a panel member on 'Inside Politic,' a political program on Power 97.9 FM, an Accra based radio station monitored by Modernghana.

The former Madina lawmaker claimed, he is more than convinced that the EC Chairperson , Jean Mensa is being cowed by the government to ensure that President Akufo-Addo retains in power based on the fact that his abysmal performance will kick him out of power in 2020.

He stated that voter registration is a crucial process to election and that this was not the first time such exercise is being done but wondered what has change that the EC now wants to register new eligible voters at the district offices alone.

In his view, the NPP knew they lied to Ghanaians so they are struggling to fulfil their promises and knowing it will lose power in 2020, they had to deliberately bring in somebody to help them win the 2020 elections.

Hon Sorogho comment is one of the many allegation by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the EC actions with regards to the limited voter registration excises.

The NDC has consistently criticised the EC boss for doing the bidding for the Akufo-Addo government after it removed the former chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei and replaced her with Jean Mensa.

They argued the EC under the management of Jean Mensa is treading a wrong path that could lead the country into chaos in the upcoming general elections, pointing out that her work differs from her two immediate predecessors, Mrs Osei and Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan respectively.