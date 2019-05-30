Rural Smile Foundation Holds Maiden Edition Of Girls Leadership Summit At Ejura

Rural Smile Foundation, a local NGO which is located at Ejura in the Ashanti has organized Girls Leadership Summit for over 400 school girls in the Municipality under the theme "Leadership; The Role Of Women."

The purpose of the summit, as read by the Executive Director for Rural Smile Foundation, Mr Abubakar Saddique Ahmed is to empower the young girls to believe in themselves and also work hard through education to occupy positions of influence in the country and anywhere in the world.

He believes, girls when empowered and given the opportunity through quality education, they can rise to change the world.

The Municipal Education Director, Mr Patrick Ofori whose speech was read on his behalf by Mr Naan, the officer of supervision at the Education Directorate observed that it was a strategic intervention by Rural Smile Foundation since the ratio of men to women in leadership in our country is nothing to write home about.

He indicated that their outfit is poised to partner any organization to improve upon the welfare of girls in the community.

Speaking at the event in a speech read on her behalf, Nana Akua Tiwaa II, the Queen Mother for the Ejura Traditional, praised Rural Smile Foundation for such a program.

She also indicated that, usually, girls are left behind when it comes to issues of leadership in our society which is affecting girls welfare.

She said, her outfit is ready to support girls to rise and become important personalities in society.

A representative of the MCE, Mohammed Salisu Bamba also outlines measures that are being taken by the Municipality to empower girls.

He said, as part of their development agenda, the welfare of girls is paramount as they are working to end child migration, streetism and absenteeism in the municipality.

Miss Gifty Ndoma, the CEO of Gidoma Co. Ltd and a women welfare advocate, admonished the girls to believe in themselves by working hard through their education to become better leaders for the world.

She bemoaned the lack of support for girls in our patriarchal society.

She also advised the girls to worship God as He provides for wisdom and understanding.

Ms Gifty believes, girls can be whatever they wish to become when given the right guidance.

Miss Faustina Wiafe, who is the Municipal Electoral Commissioner indicated that the power of the girl to lead can never be underrated and as such, more of this summit should be organized and parents invited to share their views about girls leadership.

A representative of Pen To Paper, an NGO that’s basically working to improve literacy in Ghana also spoke about the importance of allowing girls to lead.

The Ejura Municipal Girls welfare officer, Mrs Gloria Mensah used the occasion to motivate the girls to take up positions right from the School.

Rukaiya Basiru,14years old student at T.I Ahmadiyya JHS, said, “This Girls Leadership Summit has indeed taught me so much about the power of girls to lead and I am so happy that Rural Smile Foundation has found it necessary to organize such an impactful program."