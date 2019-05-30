Make Atewa Forest A National Park —Christian Council Tells Gov't

The Christian Council of Ghana has added its voice to several non-governmental organizations and environmental activists who are against plans by the government to mine bauxite in the Atewa forest in the Eastern.

In a letter directed to the President, the Christian Council appealed to the government to reconsider its decision.

Atewa forest reserve, located in the Southeastern part of Ghana, is one of the three reserves being considered by the government for the mining of bauxite.

The newly created Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC) has been mandated to promote and develop an aluminum industry by expanding the value chain to include the mining of bauxite, as well as the refining, smelting, and marketing of finished products.

However, the Christian Council who are against the decision is of the view that "the extraction of the bauxite will undoubtedly require the forest to be removed since the deposits are only within the top few meters of the horizon and spread over a wide area."

Rather, they are calling on the government to designate the Atewa forest as a National park.

"We are concerned about the welfare of so many Ghanaians who depend on the ecosystem services that the Atewa forest provides, especially the millions who depend on the clean water that flows out of the Atewa hills. If you make the forest a National park your commitment to a sustainable future for Ghana and your leadership in protecting its environment will be an example to the world."

Below is the full letter: