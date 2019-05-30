Hold High June 4th Ideals To Regain Power In 2020—Goosie Tanoh To Party Men

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress ( NDC), Mr Augustus Goosie Tanoh, has called on leaders and members of the party to embrace the ideals of June 4th uprising in order to recapture political power in the upcoming 2020 general elections.

According to him, NDC has the brighter chance of returning to power in 2020 elections if the party could focus it reorganisational prowls on the principles and values of the June 4th.

Goosie Tanoh made the call at the 40th Anniversary lectures of June 4th in Accra, Thursday May 30,

He said the challenge of the NDC going into the 2020 general elections is to implement the June 4th principles and values as the people of Ghana are yearning for the return of the NDC.

The former Presidential candidate aspirant charged the NDC to imbibe the character of courage, volunteerism, integrity, self-criticism, scarifies and passion action, in line with the values of both the June 4th Uprising and the 31st December revolution.

He stated that NDC which has proven to be the only social democratic party could restore the country which is gradually sinking under the Akufo-Addo administration.

On his part, the lead speaker at the third June 4 revolutionary lecture, Professor John Bright Kobla Aheto, called for a dynamic and broad-minded leader with upright steward and possesses a flawless vision to pioneer the country’s transformation.

He described the current political dispensation as a joke and said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had “completely failed the nation”.

The professor bemoaned the level of gross retrogression of the country pointing out that there is a deliberate assault on institutions of the state, with the civil service now an order-taking institution, the bench packed to the limit as things fall apart, while citizens pretend everything is normal.

He said it was as the result these pockets of assault on state institution that led the June 4 Uprise, stating that, it was an unstoppable and easily predictable insurrection borne out of a rare combination of devastating and endemic corruption, bad governance, lack of discipline, impunity by leaders in the face of deep-rooted frustrations of the masses and the bankruptcy of political governance.

Prof Aheto said, the absence of integrity, accountability, fairness and equity, transparency and independence as pillars of public governance, stressing that public governance implies that the leaders, politicians, directors, civil servants and public servants are accountable to the nation and citizenry.

The lecture was under the theme: “Developing a national character for sustainable good governance."

Other Speakers were former President Jerry John Rawlings, the Chairman of the Armed Force Revolution Council (AFRC), Prof Joshua Alabi, Prof John Gatsi, General Nunoo Mensah (Rtd) and with many of the NDC party leadership attending.