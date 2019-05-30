NDC Threatens 'Ye Npene/Baa Mu Yada' Demo Against EC On Monday

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has hinted of plans to embark on 'Ye Npene/Baa Mu Yada' demonstration against Electoral Commission over the incoming District Assembly Elections on Monday in Kumasi.

The EC plans to undertake a limited voter registration exercise ahead of the assembly elections later this year but the NDC has kicked against the mode being used by the EC which will see the exercise being conducted in all the 250 district offices of the commission.

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian based in Daboya in the Savannah Region has dragged the EC to the Supreme Court over this decision

The plaintiff, Umar Ayuba, says the decision has not been provided for in law.

He is also arguing that the EC’s decision on online registration is discriminatory to first-time voters and rural people.

The General Secretary of NDC, Asiedu Nketiah has opined that they (NDC) will not allow the EC boss and her Deputy (Asare Bossman) to plunge this country into a civil war.

He said the NDC cannot remain quiet when there were attempts by the EC chair to manipulate the electoral data of Ghana to favour a particular candidate.

“We will not sit unconcerned and allow the recklessness of an individual to push Ghana into instability and violence. We will use every means available through the laws of Ghana to ensure she works within the remote of our electoral laws.”

He warned that if care was not taken, we could witness serious crisis ahead if the 2020 polls.

However, the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa has reiterated that the Commission is working frantically to ensure that Election 2020 will be peaceful, fair, credible and transparent.

But in a statement issued by the Ashanti Regional NDC Chapter and signed by its Secretary, Kwame Zu, copied to the media, he said the EC is planning to use the online registration exercise to disenfranchise some Ghanaians.

He revealed that the party will converge at Aboabo Post Office and march straight to the Ashanti Regional Office of the Commission to present their petition.

"We shall converge at the Aboabo Post Office and march to the Ashanti regional office of the Electoral Commission where we shall deliver our petition against this blatant attempt by the EC to disenfranchise Ghanaians who have turned eighteen (18) and have an inalienable right to be registered as voters", he said.

He added that the dressing code for the event is going to red or black attire.

The statement is therefore inviting the general public to join the march to send their concerns to the EC.

Below is the full statement

PRESS RELEASE

“YE NPENE” DEMONSTRATION AGAINST EC - NDC

The Ashanti Regional Chapter of the National Democratic Congress will embark on a peaceful procession dubbed “YE NPENE/BAA MU YADA” demonstration on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 8.00am to register our opposition to the Electoral Commission’s intended district based online registration.

We shall converge at the Aboabo Post Office and march to the Ashanti regional office of the Electoral Commission where we shall deliver our petition against this blatant attempt by the EC to disenfranchise Ghanaians who have turned eighteen (18) and have an inalienable right to be registered as voters.

We will be clad in red/black attire to underscore the severity of this flagrant attempt to torpedo the Electoral Laws of Ghana by the EC.

We invite all party supporters, sympathizers and the general public to join in this march to send the clearest message yet to the EC that.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

Thank You.

... Signed...

Kwame Zu

Regional Secretary

Source: Daniel Kaku