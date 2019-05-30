Foreigners Will Invade Ghana, Cause Several Killings In 2020

Prophet Emmanuel Perry Apau

Some men of God in Ghana have inherited the habit of making political predictions and foreseeing doom to befall the nation.

New amongst the notable doom prophets is Prophet Emmanuel Perry Apau, Head of Prevailing Ministries International.

In a video sighted by ModernGhana, the self-acclaimed prophet who was being interviewed by ZionFelix said doom will befall Ghana in 2020.

According to him, foreigners will invade the borders of Ghana in the year to come and cause several killings in the country.

This, he said was revealed to him in a dream by God.

"In a dream revealed to me by God, I saw foreigners invading our borders and killing they started killing people in our country. I saw several people running for their lives including pastors," he revealed.

He further called on Ghanaians to pray fervently to avert what God has revealed to him.

Below is the video: