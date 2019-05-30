30.05.2019 General News Interior Ministry Declares June 5 As Public Holiday By Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson MAY 30, 2019 GENERAL NEWS The Ministry of the Interior has served a notice to the public indicating that this year’s Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated as a public holiday on Wednesday, 5th of June 2019. In a statement which was signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, called on the public to observe the said date as a public holiday. Read Full Statement below:The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 5th June 2019 which marks the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country. Signed:AMBROSE DERY (MP)MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson News Reporter
Interior Ministry Declares June 5 As Public Holiday
The Ministry of the Interior has served a notice to the public indicating that this year’s Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated as a public holiday on Wednesday, 5th of June 2019.
In a statement which was signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, called on the public to observe the said date as a public holiday.
Read Full Statement below:
The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 5th June 2019 which marks the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.
Signed:
AMBROSE DERY (MP)
MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR