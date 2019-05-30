Interior Ministry Declares June 5 As Public Holiday

The Ministry of the Interior has served a notice to the public indicating that this year’s Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated as a public holiday on Wednesday, 5th of June 2019.

In a statement which was signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, called on the public to observe the said date as a public holiday.

Read Full Statement below:

The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 5th June 2019 which marks the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.

Signed:

AMBROSE DERY (MP)

MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR