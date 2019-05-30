Saudi Arabian Philanthropist Builds Ghc1.5 billion Ultra-Modern Facilities For Muslim School At Asawasi

In her quest to support the society as her widow mite contribution towards the rapid socio-economic development of the country, a Saudi Arabian philanthropist, Dr. Hanan Al-Attas Atanamawy has generously provided an ultra-modern mosque, two classrooms edifice and a borehole for Nasiriya Basic School at Kumasi Asawasi in the Ashanti Region.

The projects, according to the Financier was fully initiated by the Municipal Chief Executive of Asokore Mampong Assembly, Hon Alidu Seidu took the conductor a period of two months, from February to March 2019, to complete the project estimated at GHC1.5 billion (old currency).

Commissioning the facilities over the weekend at the school premises at Asawasi, Sheikh Abu Baraa Hanni Ahmed Doman, the Managing Director of Al-Ehsan Construction Limited of Saudi Arabia who influenced and transferred the contract to a local contractor of the country Hybrid Lending Edge Co. Ltd. expressed his gratitude to Dr. Hanan-Attas Attanamawy (the philanthropist) for the kind gesture.

Sheikh Abu expressed gratitude to government and other stakeholders for giving the philanthropist the support adding, the move shows clearly that Ghana is a country which believes and understands the freedom of worship without discrimination.

He added that the mosque was to be used to instil Quranic principles in the younger ones in order to grow to become disciplined adults.

He noted that the school facilities will teach the school children about their civil rights in order to enable them take part in decision making as they grow.

The local Contractor Shiekh Abdul Mushin Shamhun Baafi on behalf of Ghanaians thanked the Saudi Arabian philanthropist, the Suadi Arabian Ambassador to Ghana and other stakeholders whose full support he was able to complete the project in time.

Shiekh Abdul took the opportunity to advise the Muslim children to embrace education in order to become good future leaders.

He entreated the school children to take their academic work seriously since there are more opportunities ahead of them.

The Shiekh noted that the gesture by the philanthropist would strengthen the link between the two countries.

The philanthropist was represented by the Arabian Contractor Sheikh Abu Baraa Hanni Ahmed Doman.