Western Regional Minister Donates To Flood Victims

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah has donated 300 bags of cement and 40 pockets of roofing sheets to the displaced persons who were affected by a rainstorm that occurred at Adjakaa Manso, a community in the Amenfi Central Municipality.

A heavy rainstorm that occurred on Tuesday, April 30 2019, struck the farming community and wreaked havoc to the properties of the people.

More than 50 households were affected by the incident.

The Minister presented the items to the victims through the Chiefs in the area to be given to the victims whose roofs were ripped off by the recent violent rainstorm during his 3-day familiarization visit to the towns and villages in some part of the western region to inspect and explain current ongoing government programmes and projects in the various districts and municipalities to the chiefs and people.

The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Sekondi Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah and told them that government his always ready to offer assistance when such eventualities happen.

He urged them not to build in waterlogged areas to avoid perennial flooding resulting in loss of lives.

He, therefore, seized the opportunity to advise them to listen to the campaign the NADMO.

The traditional ruler for Adjakaa Manso, Nana Daniel Kingsley Cudjoe who received the items on behalf of the victims thanked the Minister and the NPP government.

He said, poor roads network and absence of secondary school in the area are the major problems confronting them and appealed for government support.

The 3-day visit of the Minister is aimed towards the accelerated development of the western region.

The tour was also meant to identify problems confronting the people and the possible interventions that can be outlined to remedy the situations.