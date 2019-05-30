The Western Regional Minister Urge Chiefs To Release Lands For Gov’ts Community Mining Program

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah has appealed to traditional authorities in the mining communities to make land available to support government’s community mining programme.

According to him, the move will help government create jobs for communities members whose livelihood depends on mining.

The Regional Minister made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on the Divisional Chief of Bogoso, Nana Kwesi Sumprey II at his palace as part of his 3-day working visit to some part of the region.

Government as part of efforts to sanitize the mining sector after placing a ban on small scale mining activities and the subsequent lifting of the ban in December 2018 has rolled out various reforms including giving training and license to galamseyers to permit them operate as small scale miners.

An app (GALAMSTOP) has also been introduced to clamp down persons who will continue to engage in galamseyers activities

The President is expected to announce and introduce the community mining programme to enable residents in mining communities whose livelihood are solely depended on mining to work

Only small scale miners who undergone training at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa will be permitted to engage in the Community Mining programme.

Hon. Okyere Darko Mensah told the Chiefs and people in the mining communities to give out lands to support government's community mining programme.

He urges them to take a cue from other traditional rulers in the world who have taken interest in the local businesses and develop interest in the programme to enable them take part.

The Divisional Chief of Bogoso, Nana Kwesi Sumprey II on his part appealed to government to talk to Golden Star Resources Limited (Prestea-Bogoso Mine) to release some of their concessions to the community mining programme.