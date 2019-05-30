Hajia Boya Cogratulates Charlotte Osei On New Appointment

Former Deputy Minister of Women and Children Affairs has congratulated Mrs Charlotte Osei, former chairperson of Ghana's Electoral Commission on her newly appointment as United Nations Election Commission Chief to Afghanistan.

She however said, all women in the country are proud of Madam Osei's latest achievement and expressed her hopes that the erstwhile EC boss will excel in her new position to raise up the flag of Ghana.

Hajia Boya further praised Madam Osei, saying if not for her comportment and ability for doing what is right, like Ghana could have been thrown into civil war.

Hajia Boya is convinced whether the former EC chairman's latest appointment was God's reward for her good intentions and servitude to Ghana.

PRESS STATEMENT

As a Former deputy minister of Women and Children (MOWAC), I wish to add my voice to the numerous voices that have sent congratulatory messages to you, Madam Charlotte Osei, former Electoral Commissioner of Ghana.

I am very proud of you and the women of Ghana are proud of you. The women of northern region celebrate with you for your recent appointment to the high office of UN Electoral Commissioner to Afghanistan. We are optimistic that you will continue to shine in your line of duty to the world and raise high the flag of Ghana.

Allah (SWT) says in the Quran 4 vs 40 :

Allah is never unjust in the least degree; if there is any good(done), He doubles it, and giveth from His own presence great reward.

Allah SWT will surely reward you for your good intentions towards Ghana, our beloved country. You could have thrown this country into civil war but all praise to Allah who guided you rightly. You comported your self and you did the right things.

Keep focus and may the invincible forces of Allah be your guide in your mission.

Congratulations!

Long live the struggle for Gender Equity.

Signed.

Hawawu Boya Gariba

