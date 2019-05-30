MCE Inspects Dredging At Agbogba Happy Home, Dome North Area

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon Janet Tulasi Mensah, has inspected the ongoing dredging exercise at Ashongman Pure Water, a suburb of the Municipality.

She also inspected other flood-prone areas at Agbogba Happy Home and North Dome. The MCE toured the area from the start of the dredging point to where it is expected to the end.

Residents of Ashongman Pure Water will have a huge sigh of relief following the commencement of a dredging exercise in the area.

About 1,500 metres drainage in the area is expected to be dredged as part of a grand project to address the perennial flooding in the area.

The exercise which started on Wednesday is expected to be completed within 15 days.

Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, visited the area on Thursday afternoon ccompanied by the Municipal Urban Roads Engineer, Mr. Aboagye Forster, and was welcomed by Former GEMA NADMO Boss (currently at the Regional Office), Mr. Evans Anakwah, Assembly Members for Agbogba and Atomic Electoral Areas, Hon Dennis Mensah Sowah and Hon Cornelius Addo, respectively.

She assured the residents that the Assembly would continue to push for the main drainage construction project as it takes interim measures to address the flooding situation in the area.

The Chairman for the Abokobi Zonal Council, Hon. Emmanuel Odai and a Unit Committee Member for Agbogba, Mr. Selorm Wemegah, who had been on site since the exercise started, providing needed facilitation thanked the MCE and the Assembly for the bold initiative.

Officers from thev48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces have been deployed to the area to provide security to ensure the safety of the operators of the excavator and others involved in the exercise.

Residents of Pure Water have been appealing for help from the Assembly to address their nightmare of flooding and this exercise will surely put smiles back on their face and reaffirm their faith in the Assembly to deliver at the right time.

At Agbogba

Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah continued her field inspection tour to Agbogba Happy Home, just about an hour after a delegation from the Happy Home Residents' Association, led by its chairman, Mr Ralph Adjei and a leading member of the Association and the Community Health Committee, Israel Agbemazi, had called on her at her office at Abokobi.

She was received at the area by the Chairman and other members and inspected the situation there.

The road from Agbogba Fitting Shop serves as a crucial alternative route when traffic jams on the main road to Haatso. However, the culvert on that stretch which links Happy Home area to Haatso ECOMOG has been severely eroded as a result of severe flooding in the area, rendering it unmotorable.

After inspecting the situation, Hon Janet Tulasi Mensah assured the residents that immediate action would be taken to address their plights.

At North Dome

The MCE and her entourage rounded off their field trip at North Dome, from Atomic Roundabout towards Dome on the right.

She was conducted round the area by some representatives of the North Dome Residents' Association, led by Dr. Owusu and Mr...... who had earlier in the same day also paid a courtesy call on the MCE at Abokobi.

Hon Janet Tulasi Mensah again assured the residents that the Assembly is collaborating with the MP, Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo, to address the flooding menace in the municipality.

She also appealed to the people to desist from the practice of dumping refuse indiscriminately and building haphazardly without recourse to the Assembly as these are major contributors of floods in the municipality.