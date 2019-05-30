PDP Diaspora Initiative Congratulates PDP Newly Sworn-in Governors

As states across the nation prepare for a new brand of leadership under highly qualified candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) elected as new or incumbent governors in those states, PDP Diaspora Initiative has sent a congratulatory message to the successful candidates and governor elects who are being sworn in on May 29, 2019.

“On behalf of PDP Diaspora Initiative, I want to congratulate all PDP candidates elected into office at all levels of government, particularly our incoming governors in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara states,” PDP Diaspora Initiative Founder and National Chair Honourable Victoria Pamugo said.

“Our party has made tremendous progress in spite of apparent election rigging, violence, intimidation and voter suppression activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government which Nigerians have suffered across the nation during the 2019 elections,” Hon. Pamugo said.

“We are hopeful that change will come to Nigeria and this PDP leadership will focus on programs and humane policies that will improve the lives of the Nigerian people,” she said.

“PDP is the only party that can save Nigeria from APC’s incompetence and wickedness against Nigerians. I cannot imagine a government subjecting its citizens to this level of wickedness and mistreatment as Nigerians are suffering in the hands of these incompetent APC leaders,” Hon. Pamugo lamented.

“For the past number of years that they have been in power, all they care about is embezzling Nigeria’s wealth and enriching themselves and their friends, while our people continue to suffer,” she said.

“People are suffering everywhere in Nigeria,” Hon. Pamugo decried.

“Our people have no jobs. There are no good roads, no power supply, no good schools, no good hospitals. People are suffering and some are being pushed to commit suicide and yetAPC is not doing anything about it,” she lamented.

“Rather than solving the nation’s problems, whenever these APC leaders fall sick, they go abroad to enjoy themselves and their families with the people’s money,” she said.

“That’s why President Buhari has been enjoying the luxuries of London rather than staying back and building good hospitals in Nigeria and giving us a good healthcare system that every Nigerian can benefit from,” Hon. Pamugo said.

PDP Diaspora Initiative admonishes all Nigerians to keep hope alive and be ready so that together we can build a movement and force the Nigerian government to begin to work for the people.

“Once again, we congratulate all PDP governors and elected officers who are being sworn in across the nation this week to usher in a more humane government and bring about progress in their states.”

PDP Diaspora Initiative is a registered non-profit organization based in the United States of America, with members from many countries, including Austria, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States of America.