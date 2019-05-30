Akufo-Addo Must Stop MP's From Conniving With Illegal Miners—Group

A non- partisan pressure group calling itself the Patriotic Advocates for Truth, Peace and Development Ghana has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to task all Member of Parliament’s (MPs) in mining areas to stop their alleged involvement in illegal mining in the country.

A statement signed by the chairman of the group, Mr. Isaac Kobbina Ochem, alleged it has evidence of the connivance and collusion of some MPs in the illegal act, calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to task all MPs to stop their alleged involvement in illegal mining.

According to the group, they have observed in recent times that the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy which has oversight responsibility of helping fight the illegal mining menace in our Country appears to be complacent.

“Our worry stem from the fact that the Chairman of the committee, Mr. Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, who also doubles as the MP for Odotobri Constituency in the Ashanti Region has failed to take action against illegal miners in his hometown, Homase in the Amansie Central District of the Region”, the group noted.

They said, their checks revealed that the illegal mining activities are done in the full glare of indigenes and the MP cannot assume not to be aware.

The group say they find this development worrying and an affront to President Nana Addo's zero tolerance on illegal mining.

“Our fear is that if care is not taken, efforts by the presidential team at stamping out the menace will yield little results,'' they lamented.

They have therefore suggested to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to task all MPs in mining areas to put aside their political party colors and personal interest and support the president and fight against illegal mining in Ghana.

Source; Boateng Evans