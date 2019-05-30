Akufo-Addo Is Notoriously Sitting On AWW Report To Create Room For More Mess—NDC

President Akufo Addo and his government must be guilty of causing financial loss to the state and offending the public governance ethos for not making public the contents of the Commission of Enquiry report.

This, according to the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, President Akufo-Addo is bloating the public purse.

The MP at a press conference organized by the Minority group in Parliament on Wednesday to demand for the publication of the Emile Short Commission report on the investigations into the electoral violence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, observed that President Akufo Addo’s administration was becoming notorious for non-disclosures.

The Minority presser called on the President to publish the content of the Short Commission report to guide Parliament in the consideration of the Vigilantism and other Related Offences Bill 2019, which is currently at the committee level in Parliament.

Mr. Dafeamekpor argued that, spending public money to commission these people of repute and expertise to delve into a matter; provide the nation with insightful recommendations to guide decision making for the state and yet the President refuse to make the contents of their reports available to the public; especially to institutions that may need them for decision making processes, is a waste of state resources and time.

“It appears our President is willing to spend public money to establish Commissions of Enquiry and yet he is not ready to disclose the content of the reports that these commissions produce and submit to him. It is not proper,” he noted.

He also pointed out that the content of the report of the Commission of Enquiry into the establishment of the new regions has still not been made public, long after the establishment of these regions.

He intimated, “This is the second in the series. The Commission of Enquiry into the establishment of new regions, we are yet to know the content of that report. And in January when this (Emil Short) Commission was established at the expense of the public purse, we are yet to know the content. It is a practice that offends our public governance ethos”.