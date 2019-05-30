Vigilantism Law Will End Attacks On Gov't Appointees—NPP

Nana B

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye says the attackers of the Krachi West District Chief Executive, would have seen their smoothest level if the Anti-Vigilantism and Related Bill had been passed into law.

According to him, "If the Bill had been passed, those involved in these unlawful acts would have been on their way to jail and may be slapped with a minimum of 5 year sentencing.”

Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana-B made this comment on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Wednesday, in reaction to the attack on the Krachi West DCE early thus week.

He condemned the vandalism against District Chief Executive of the Krachi West District, Douglas Osei-Nti, stating that it is unlawful for the irate youth to chase out the President appointee and lock his office.

Some youth members of the New Patriotic Party, in the Krachi West Constituency in the Oti Region, without provocation violently stormed the District Assembly office and attacked the DCE, forcing him to flee for his live.

After locking his office, they handed him over to the Police on grounds that the DCE has engaged in acts of corruption which sought to pin-down the party popularity in the constituency.

The youth claimed the DCE has been awarding juicy contracts to himself and has also acquired properties within the short period he has been in office.

But Nana B, said the party has condemn it in no uncertain terms and distance itself from the action, stressing that if the youth have concerns, there are party structures which they ought to have followed for redress.

The NPP youth leaders said the action was not only a disgrace to the party, but an affront to the laws, adding that these are some of the issues that the law on Vigilantism would have to deal with when passed by Parliament.

In his view, the DCE attackers would have been on their way to jail or slap with a fine should the Vigilantism Bill be in operation , saying the party would no longer tolerate such unlawful activities.

The District Police Command is conducting investigation into the matter.