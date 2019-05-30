[Video] Apostle Safo Student Flogged Severely

A teacher of Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences, Kojo Sarfo aka Soldier has torn the back of his student apart.

The incident has left the second-year student with multiple marks on his back and ribs.

Sources tell the portal that the victim was beaten because his hair is bushy after the teacher conducted an inspection.

Students who were found guilty were canned by the teacher the next day but the said student was heavy, attracting a lot condemnations from the public.

A video showing the student being caned by the teacher has since gone viral on social media.

Several people have condemned the behaviour of the teacher and have called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to deal with the said teacher.

Not long ago, a Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES) instructed teachers especially those in public schools to desist from using canes on pupils and students.

He said the GES does not approve of teachers using canes in whipping students when they go wrong adding that is not the only means of disciplining students.

Majority of students are severely flogged by teachers for numerous reasons in schools.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLeC0Sws0l0