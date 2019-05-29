School Feeding: Teachers, Pupils Of Ohwimase Anglican Basic School Reject Meals Over Poor Quality

Teachers and pupils of Ohwimase Anglican Basic School in the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly of the Ashanti Region have rejected food prepared by caterer in-charge of the School Feeding Programme on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

The children, who have been reportedly complained about the substandard meals to be upgraded by the caterer, dumped the rice ball and groundnut soup meant for their lunch, into the dustbins to protest against the poor quality of the food.

A source at the school maintained that the caterer, whose name was given only as Hajia, has been warned many times by the school authorities to improve upon the poor quality of food but has failed to heed to the several calls.

The horrible groundnut soup and rice balls is not only poorly cooked, but one can easily separate the groundnut from the water, confirming the poorly prepared meal.

The caterer, Hajia, could not be reached by the reporter as she fled when the children started shouting and throwing the food into the dustbins.

Meanwhile in an interview with the chairman for Parent and Teacher Association (PTA) of the school, Mr. Isaac Owusu, confirmed the story and called for time to investigate the issue, after giving out GHC100, to the teachers to buy lunch for the children.