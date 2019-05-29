Yesterday, Wednesday, 29 May 2019, humankind celebrated World Menstrual Hygiene Management Day. As it happens, it turned out to be a very special and most propitious day for the widely-read (amongst our nation's younger generations' brightest-and-best-demographic, i.e.) Ghanapolitics blog.

Providence made a longheld dream come true for us, on a day that the world's attention was focused on menstrual hygiene - and the need for all females to have access to good quality, truly-affordable sanitary pads: regardless of their financial standing at any given point in time in their lives.

A totally unexpected phone call, from the world-famous sanitary pad missionary - and founder of the women-focused UK-headquartered NGO, Loving Humanity - Mrs. Amy Peake, confirmed to us that Ghana would indeed be hosting a Loving Humanity country office, in the not too distant future. Fantastic.

Furthermore, the dynamic and brilliant Mrs. Amy Peake, confirmed, during her telephone conversation with us, that Loving Humanity would be collaborating with one of Ghana's most reputable NGOs, SYTO Ghana, to organise groups of women across Ghana to manufacture affordable, good-quality sanitary pads, and adult incontinent pads, in mini-manufacturing plants that will use the for-profit social-enterprise business model. Marvellous.

Consequently, although Loving Humanity does not yet have a physical presence in Ghana, we do feel that is already here in spirit, and, hence, are completely justifled in shouting out loudly across the 6000-plus-mile distance between Ghana's Gomoa Buduburam, and Cornwall's St. Austell in the UK: "Akwaaba to Ghana, Mrs. Amy Peake!"