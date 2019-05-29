RETA Foundation Educates Students At Atebubu-Amantin On Menstrual Hygiene

A non-governmental organization, RETA Foundation has educated students at Atebubu Amantin Municipal in the Bono Region on menstrual hygiene.

The activity took place on May 28, 2019, a day used to observe Menstrual Hygiene globally.

It enables partners across all sectors to engage in awareness, advocacy and knowledge sharing around the importance of menstrual hygiene management.

On this day, RETA foundation visited three schools at the Atebubu Amantin Municipal of the Bono East Region to create awareness among girls on the need to observe hygiene during their menstrual period.

Addressing the students, Founder of RETA foundation (Reach them all foundation) Mr. Bismark Boakye Yiadom, said the celebration of the day would help create awareness of menstruation to enable women and girls to reach their full potential.

---Ctimesgh.com