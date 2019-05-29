Krachi West DCE Calls For Peace To Ensure Development

District Chief Executive (DCE) of Krachi West District Assembly in the Oti Region, Hon. Douglass Osei-Nti has expressed his willingness to broker a peace deal with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) irate youth who forced him out from the office, for the betterment of the district.

He said the district has been enjoying the peace and would not wish the situation to draw back the unprecedented fast rate of developmental projects been experienced in the district under the Nana Akufo Addo led government.

Some irate youth of the NPP in the Krachi West district in the Volta region on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, stormed the office of the DCE, forcefully dragged him out and locked the office.

The youth accused the DCE of non-performance, embezzlement of public funds, mean, arrogant and has therefore called for his dismissal.

But breaking his silence on Otec FM’s morning shows ‘Nyansapo’ on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, hosted by Captain Koda, he described the scene as “horrible experienced, and I least expected it since the district was experiencing peace and developmental growth under his watch”.

“If they still want me out, they should follow the due process by appealing to the assembly members to pass vote-of-confidence or write to the President through the Volta Regional minister to sack me, so that peace will be maintained and developmental projects will not be affected.

“The district has seen massive developmental projects since I assume office in 2017. Thirty communities in the district referred to as an island will soon be connected to the national grid, as works are ongoing to complete the process. Two CHIP compound is almost completed, four classroom blocks under construction, while equipment for Persons with Disability (PWD) have procured to be distributed to the beneficiaries,” he boasted.

Hon. Douglass Osei-Nti insisted he would still go to the office under tight security to perform his duties.

He disclosed that no arrest has so far been made by the police, though some of his attackers were identified.