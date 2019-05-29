JJ Rawlings' Mother Is Not DEAD

The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has called on the public to dismiss unfortunate rumour indicating that Madam Victoria Agbotui, mother of the former President is dead.

A statement signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, the Communications Directorate on Wednesday, said Madam Agbotui is alive, hale and hearty.

Below is the full statement:

The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has taken note of an unfortunate rumour making the rounds about Madam Victoria Agbotui, mother of the former President.

Madam Agbotui is alive, hale and hearty.

Members of the public should please disregard the reports.

Thank you.

Signed:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)