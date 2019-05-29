Joint Communiqué From Diaspora Group Of Adisco, Mfantsipim Old Boys

Adisadel Old Boys Association North America (AOBA - NA), Mfantsipim Old Boys Association, USA (MOBA - USA) and St. Augustine’s Past Students Union, USA & Canada (APSU) Executives and the joint-planning committee members, will like to render a heartfelt apology to all attendees, for the early closure of the picnic on May 26, 2019.

We have received a lot of concrete feedback, and are open to further suggestions to improve the picnic experience.

More importantly, we have drawn lessons from the challenges we encountered this year and promise to work assiduously throughout the year to ensure that next year’s event is better organized and fun filled.

Thanks for your understanding and cooperation.

Please feel free to reach out to any of the executives or planning committee members with your questions and suggestions.