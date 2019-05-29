Sarah, 22-Year-Old Brain Tumor Patient Appeals For Help

My name is Amoako Sarah Boateng and I come from Accra, Ghana. I am 22 years and I just started the Presbyterian Women's College of education. I want to be a teacher in the future. In month 2019, I was diagnosed with a severe brain tumor that is causing me to lose my sight completely.

On October 2018, I lost vision in my left eye. I went to the Delcielo optical service but they could not diagnose what the cause for the lost vision in my left eye was. They referred me to the Teaching Hospital but Korle-Bu also could not tell what the problem was and it was the time for me to go to school so I left for school.

While I was in school, I realise that vision in my right eye was becoming blurrier and blurrier. I explained it to my sister and she recommended Dr. Agarwal. When I went there they requested for an MRI scan and the diagnosis was that I have a brain tumor that has been there for so many years. From the symptoms they were making reference to, I realised that the tumor has been developing for a long time. My menstrual cycle has stopped for about six years, the headaches are very serious, I feel very weak and I can stand on my feet only for a while.

The diagnostic centre told me that I can get my treatment in India at the Apollo Hospital. My medical report was sent to the hospital in India and they sent me a referral letter with a treatment plan. An estimated amount of $15,000 for treatment, meals, transportation (including flight tickets), VISA, accommodation in India, and travel insurance for me and a companion. Doctors said I need to get the surgery as soon as next month or two. I do not have enough time. My family is doing all they can to help, but currently, I have exhausted all avenues to raise my funds and so I pleading with you to help me raise this money.

Please HELP US as we Stand with Sarah to fight the deadly Brain tumor causing her to lose her sight and life.

You can help to save her life!

1) GIVE whatever you can. No donation is too small

2) SHARE on social media (#Save22Sarah)

3) EMAIL this page - http://bit.ly/22sarah - to your family + friends.

Mobile Money: 0249288578

Momo, Bank card, Credit Card here: http://bit.ly/22sarah