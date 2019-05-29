MTN Wins Top PR Award At SABRE Awards

Accra, May 28, 2019 – Ghana’s leading telecommunications company, MTN Ghana, has been named Company of the Year in The Diamond SABRE Awards for Excellence in Public Relations in the C-Suite category at the 2019 Superior Achievement in Brand Reputation and Engagement (SABRE) Awards held recently in Kigali, Rwanda.

The SABRE Awards, hosted by the Holmes Report in collaboration with the African Public Relations Association (APRA) recognizes Public Relations Campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of creativity, excellence, and authenticity.

The Company of the Year Award was jointly presented to MTN Ghana and its PR Consultancy – Touchpoint Magna Carta.

Aside from being named as the Company of the Year in the C-Suite, MTN Ghana received a Certificate of Excellence in the SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management and five (5) Certificates of Excellence in the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns category.

“The awards are a testament to excellence in doing our business, creativity in our storytelling and the value we place on our stakeholders”. Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana said.

Senior Manager for Corporate Communications Georgina Asare Fiagbenu said, ‘the team is very excited to receive this award. This award gives the MTN team another opportunity to elevate our public relations and communications practice for the benefit of our stakeholders”.

“Because the SABRE Awards recognize campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity and business results, winning campaigns can honestly claim to have been measured against—and triumphed in competition with—the best public relations campaigns in the world” – the Holmes Report said.

The Certificates of Excellence received were for;