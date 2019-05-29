MTN Wins Top PR Award At SABRE Awards

Accra, May 28, 2019 – Ghana’s leading telecommunications company, MTN Ghana, has been named Company of the Year in The Diamond SABRE Awards for Excellence in Public Relations in the C-Suite category at the 2019 Superior Achievement in Brand Reputation and Engagement (SABRE) Awards held recently in Kigali, Rwanda.
The SABRE Awards, hosted by the Holmes Report in collaboration with the African Public Relations Association (APRA) recognizes Public Relations Campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of creativity, excellence, and authenticity.
The Company of the Year Award was jointly presented to MTN Ghana and its PR Consultancy – Touchpoint Magna Carta.
Aside from being named as the Company of the Year in the C-Suite, MTN Ghana received a Certificate of Excellence in the SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management and five (5) Certificates of Excellence in the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns category.
“The awards are a testament to excellence in doing our business, creativity in our storytelling and the value we place on our stakeholders”. Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana said.
Senior Manager for Corporate Communications Georgina Asare Fiagbenu said, ‘the team is very excited to receive this award. This award gives the MTN team another opportunity to elevate our public relations and communications practice for the benefit of our stakeholders”.
“Because the SABRE Awards recognize campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity and business results, winning campaigns can honestly claim to have been measured against—and triumphed in competition with—the best public relations campaigns in the world” – the Holmes Report said.
The Certificates of Excellence received were for;
Superior Achievement
Gold SABRE Awards (Western Africa)
MTN Ghana IPO
MTN Ghana Reputation Management
CSR –Save a Life Campaign
Crisis and Issues Management – Savannah Brokerage Issue
Digital Campaign - MTN Heroes of Change
The SABRE Awards is the world’s largest PR awards program that acknowledges notable impacts in branding and reputation across continents. The award draws nominees from North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, South Asia, and Africa.
About MTN Ghana
MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.
MTN Wins Top PR Award At SABRE Awards
Accra, May 28, 2019 – Ghana’s leading telecommunications company, MTN Ghana, has been named Company of the Year in The Diamond SABRE Awards for Excellence in Public Relations in the C-Suite category at the 2019 Superior Achievement in Brand Reputation and Engagement (SABRE) Awards held recently in Kigali, Rwanda.
The SABRE Awards, hosted by the Holmes Report in collaboration with the African Public Relations Association (APRA) recognizes Public Relations Campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of creativity, excellence, and authenticity.
The Company of the Year Award was jointly presented to MTN Ghana and its PR Consultancy – Touchpoint Magna Carta.
Aside from being named as the Company of the Year in the C-Suite, MTN Ghana received a Certificate of Excellence in the SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management and five (5) Certificates of Excellence in the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns category.
“The awards are a testament to excellence in doing our business, creativity in our storytelling and the value we place on our stakeholders”. Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana said.
Senior Manager for Corporate Communications Georgina Asare Fiagbenu said, ‘the team is very excited to receive this award. This award gives the MTN team another opportunity to elevate our public relations and communications practice for the benefit of our stakeholders”.
“Because the SABRE Awards recognize campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity and business results, winning campaigns can honestly claim to have been measured against—and triumphed in competition with—the best public relations campaigns in the world” – the Holmes Report said.
The Certificates of Excellence received were for;
CSR –Save a Life Campaign
Crisis and Issues Management – Savannah Brokerage Issue
Digital Campaign - MTN Heroes of Change
The SABRE Awards is the world’s largest PR awards program that acknowledges notable impacts in branding and reputation across continents. The award draws nominees from North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, South Asia, and Africa.
About MTN Ghana
MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.