TUTAG Charges Gov’t To Migrate Members Onto Public University Salary Structure Or Else...

The Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has today charged the government to migrate their members onto the Public University Salary Structure (PUSS) or face their wrath after 30 days.

The Group has threatened nationwide strike at the end of June over what they say is government’s failure to do the needful and get their qualified members to enjoy the benefits of being rolled onto the Public University Salary Structure.

Addressing a news conference in Kumasi on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the local chairman of TUTAG in the Ashanti Region, Andrew Dankwah explained that despite going through the necessary auditing and verification processes, the current government has failed to migrate their members onto the PUSS two years after converting Polytechnics into Universities.

“Its been more than two years since this present government took over but they have found one reason or the other in delaying the transition process and worst of all the migration of staff of the TU’s unto the Public University salary structure to enjoy the benefits that came with the new responsibilities that have been placed on us, " he started.

Me Dankwah continued, “We the members of TUTAG – Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana, KSTU Chapter - therefore wish to bring to the notice of the public the unfairness, the injustice being meted out to us by the government through the Ministry of Education and its agencies responsible for the migration."

He further explained, “We also want to state clearly that due to the unnecessary delays we hereby give the government up to the end of June 2018 to migrate all qualified staff of the TU’s to the rightful scales of their PUSS, that’s the Public University Salary Structure. Otherwise, together with our national body, we shall advise ourselves within the ambit of the law of the land."

They have therefore called on the government, the Ministry of Education and the University Council to put the necessary measures in place to resolve the matter as soon as possible.