AASU Charges African Youth To Be Committed To AU Agenda 2063

As Africans mark African Union day today, the Secretary-General of All African Students Union, His Excellency Peter Kwasi Kodjie has called on African Youth to be proactive in their efforts to lead in the Africa Agenda 2063.

Mr. Peter Kwasi Kodjie made the call when he addressed a uniformed Parade displayed by members of the National Cadet Corp under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Over 400 participating cadets were drawn from the Navy, the Army and the Air Force from several senior high schools in the Greater Accra Region to observe a 30 minutes’ writ laying ceremony held at the Africa Union Liberation Circle in Accra. The Africa Union Liberation Circle was commissioned as part of the Formation of African Union in July 2001, with the then New Union having a shift in focus from political to socio-economic emancipation of the African Continent.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Secretary General of All African Students Union, His Excellency Peter Kwasi Kodjie paid glowing tribute to the legends and founding founders of then Organization of Africa Unity and now African Union.

Mr. Kodjie also cited that Ghana played an extraordinary role in the struggle for the continental liberation hence the need for young people to take their destiny into the hands and champion the continental agenda.

The Secretary General of All African Students Union also underscored that the conditions of peace, security, democracy, and good governance are the fundamental requirements for successfully pursuing the new vision for the socio-economic renewal of the African Continent.

The Secretary General further highlighted the significant importance of this year’s theme, Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa” calling on Africa Youth to be at the forefront of the Africa Affairs.

According to Mr Kodjie, the African Liberation and the celebration of the Africa Union day were not achieve on a silver platter hence the contribution and collaboration of the youth through their innovation and creativity and efforts are needed to take Africa to the next Level thus critical to achieving the Agenda 2063.

He Added that the Africa Union Day celebration offers a deep reflection towards achieving the Pan- African vision of “an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing dynamic force in the global arena”, culminated in the adoption of the framework of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) and its flagship programme the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) in early 2000.

Mr. Kodjie also noted with great admiration the role the All Africa Students Union played during this period in mobilizing the Youth and students in Africa for the advancement of the Pan African Agenda.

He used the occasion to invite the National Cadet Corp and Ghanaian youth to the upcoming 8th Edition of the African Students and Youth Summit to be hosted by the King of the Kingdom of Morocco from July 26th to 1st of August 2019.

Mr Mohammed Habibu Tijani, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration who was the Special Guest of Honour at the ceremony laid writ on behalf of the Government and People of Ghana.