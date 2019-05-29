WAEC Denies Leakage Of Question Papers

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has rubbished claims making waves on social media that some question papers of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination have been leaked.

A statement signed and issued on Tuesday evening by Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, a Deputy Director in charge of Public Affairs, WAEC said there has been no leakage of examination papers for the WASSCE for school candidates.

However, they have confirmed that "pre-arranged cheating has been reported by insiders, with the school authorities creating hideouts where teachers knowledgeable in particular subject areas wait for the question paper packets to be opened, take snapshots of the questions, solve them and forward same to the candidates."

This has led to WAEC withdrawing the appointment of some supervisors and invigilators, who are aiding such illegal practices “pending further sanctions.”

The Examination Council has assured of intensifying invigilation at the exam centers and also adopting pre-emptive measures to stop the malpractices.

Below is the Statement: