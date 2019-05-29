Tain DCE Pledges Stronger Collaboration With Chiefs

Tain District Chief Executive (DCE), Mrs. Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh has pledged stronger collaboration with traditional leaders in the district to bring development to the various communities in the district.

She said the Assembly would deepen its engagement with the chiefs to get them involve in its development agenda for the area.

The DCE made the call when she visited Nananom of Nsawkaw Traditional Council to interact and brief them on government policies and programmes and to also get their inputs on developmental projects of the Assembly.

According to the Chief Executive, traditional authorities play major role when it comes to development, hence the need to consult and involve them.

She pledged to collaborate with all the traditional leaders in the district and would be interacting with them on regular basis to brief them on the policies and programmes of government and that of the Assembly.

She also disclosed that work will soon start for the construction of Nsawkaw market, KG block for Nsawkaw Presbyterian School and police station to aid the district gets its own police command and also assure the Chiefs of her commitment to construct new district court for the district.

She therefore appealed to Nananom to advise and assist her to bring development to the district.