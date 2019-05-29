Ghanaians are drowning in corruption under Akuffo Addo - NDC Communicator

THE CORRUPTION HEADACHE:

Perception Against Reality;

Corruption in simple terms means dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power, typically involving bribery.

The NPP then in opposition made Ghanaians believe the John Dramani Mahama led NDC administration was very corrupt.

Mr Martin Amidu, now the Special Prosecutor, wrote a lot of epistles which painted a deceiving picture about Mahama's administration being the most corrupt government.

Interestingly three (3) years into Akufo Addo's government there hasn't been a single erstwhile government official who has been prosecuted. Martin Amidu himself told a vetting committee that all the corruption allegations he accused Former President Mahama of were mere perception.

Now under Akufo Addo corruption is no longer a perception but reality. But all Akufo Addo could do is to clear his very real corrupt officials of wrongdoing.

Below are few of corruption allegations against President Akufo Addo's and his officers.

Kwesi Nyantekyi giving bribes to Akufo Addo, Bawumia and some of their officers. (The #12 expose, by Anas' Tiger Eye PI)

Paying $20,000 before being allowed to see President Akufo Addo at the Flag Staff House or Jubilee House. This was made known to the world by Hon Kennedy Agyapong

Cash-for-seat scandal - Boakye Agyarko

Contaminated oil at BOST

Evaporated Oil at BOST

Commonwealth Visa Scandal, involving Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide, National Sports Authority Board Chairman Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, and National Sports Authority Director General Robert Sarfo Mensah.

Kelni GVG scandal, ministry of communication

•Galamsey Fraud

Ameri Scandal

Ghana Maritime Authority Scandal, misappropriation of funds and conflict of interest against the CEO of Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu.

With this few mentioned corruption allegations above, one easily concludes that Ghanaians are drowning in corruption under Akufo-Addo.

Clearly, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) does far better in fighting corruption than the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It's very obvious Ghanaians are drowning in corruption under the ‘supposed’ incorruptible President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Now the system is rotten from the top and President Akufo-Addo is scheming to always exonerate his alleged corrupt officials.

A true test of fighting corruption is holding your own accountable when they go wrong but the President has failed this test.

I remember vividly how the NPP, while in opposition, vilified the NDC of swimming in corruption just to win power and is now doing worse in government.

The government should stop the rhetoric and put in place measures to fight corruption in the country.

#GodIsTrue🙏🏾!

Unas, (A Citizen, Not Spectator)

0244896989 / 0202615304