29.05.2019 General News

Charlotte Osei In Afghanistan

By Staff Writer
Former Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei, has arrived in Kabul, the Capital of Afghanistan, to begin her assignment with the United Nations (UN).

Madam Osei was recently appointed by UN as an International Election Commissioner to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is billed to hold its Presidential elections in September 2019.

Madam Osei is part of international advisors expected to support the work of Afghanistan’s electoral management bodies.

