New Obuasi Remembers Major Mahama Today

The Chief of New Obuasi, formally Denkyira Obuasi, Nana Agyei Nkyere ll in collaboration with Upper Denkyira West District Assembly has today 29th May 2019, organized a unity walk to mark the two years anniversary of the slain Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The community will begin the walk from Diaso to New Obuasi (formerly Denkyira Obuasi) to campaign against mob justice in the area.

Background

Major Maxwell Mahama was lynched two years ago on Monday, May 29, 2017, by a mob at Denkyira-Obuasi now New Obuasi in the Central Region.

He was deployed to serve at Diaso in the Central Region but was lynched and burnt by the irate youth of the town after they mistook him for an armed robber.

The deceased, Major Maxwell Mahama was on his daily jogging routine on Monday when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Reports said he had his gun on him while jogging and some residents who saw him with the weapon raised the alarm, attracting some of the youth in the community who attacked and killed him.

The town of Denkyira-Obuasi also gained popularity following the killing, with many noting the town as having a history of violence.