Group Jabs Asabea Engineering For Insulting People Of Prestea-Huni Valley

Tension has been mounting in Prestea Huni Valley, a mining based community in the western region of Ghana due to some contractual issues.

The leadership of Prestea Communicators for Development (PCD), has issued a statement blasting some leaders of one Asabea Construction Limited for passing a derogatory comment about the indigenes of Prestea-Huni Valley .

What invoked the wrath of PCD is that Mr Samuel Ofori Larbi, a contractor for Asabea Construction Limited told Adom FM that, “There is no elder in Prestea; everyone does whatever he/she likes. No one is able to control anyone, not even the police. Prestea is worse than Sodom and Gomorrah”.

However, Prestea communicators jabbed Mr Ofori Larbi for his negative comment about them back saying “We at Prestea Communicators for Development want to establish that, our community is law abiding. No one has ever interfered with the shoddy work of Asabea since he started occupying Prestea. We can state that Mr Larbi’s behaviour is an attempt to bulldoze his way through, to lure government to continue giving him the contract, but, he has failed.”

Below is the full text of their statement;

Press Release

29-05-2019

The leadership of Prestea Communicators for Development (PCD), have taken a swipe at “lackadaisical incompetent road contractor”, whose continual occupation in Prestea Huni-Valley and many parts of the Western Region is drawing the region backwards in terms of quality road infrastructure.

After Prestea Communicators for Development exposed the shoddy work of Asabea Construction Ltd on Prestea- Samereboi, Prestea Himan asphalt (washed away by rains), Tarkwa Ahweteaso Road (two demonstrations only this year) and his unpopular shoddy works on Prestea-Bogoso road since 2013, coupled with destruction of properties of Sustainable Rural Water Project in Prestea by government of Ghana (yesterday on Adom FM), the frustrated CEO, Mr. Samuel Ofori Larbi rather responded by insulting the Municipality, the Police, the Court, the Chiefs and the good people of Prestea in particular and Prestea Huni-Valley at large.

In his response, Mr Samuel Ofori Larbi told Adom FM, “There is no elder in Prestea; everyone does whatever he/she likes. No one is able to control anyone, not even the police. Prestea is worse than Sodom and Gomorrah”.

He added, “the whole country, nowhere is lawless compared to Prestea. I am telling you, the character of the people there, it doesn’t exist anywhere in this country.”. Mr Larbi further appealed to the government “not to waste the tax payer’s money to do any project in Prestea”.

We at Prestea Communicators for Development want to establish that, our community is law abiding. No one has ever interfered with the shoddy work of Asabea since he started occupying Prestea. We can state that, Mr. Larbi’s behaviour is an attempt to bulldoze his way through, to lure government to continue giving him contract, but, he has failed. We have officially petitioned our authorities in the Municipality about his denigrating comment about our community on Adom FM. We are stating emphatically that:

1. He has destroyed pipes of Prestea Sustainable Rural Water Project in Prestea town when he had no signed contract on Prestea town roads.

2. The asphalt he sent to Prestea-Himan has been washed by the rains, and just last week, our Chief, Nana Nteboah Prah IV organised communal labour to make that road motorable.

3. His continual occupation on Prestea-Mumuni-Samreboi, and many parts of Western Region such as Tarkwa Ahweteaso is a disservice to the people of Western Region.

As we continue to appeal to the government of President Akuffo Addo, we at PCD will use all rights granted us by the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana, to ensure that, the President, Minister of Roads, Ghana Cocoa Board ensure value for money, values the service of Cocoa Farmers in the Western Region and to abrogate the contract of shoddy contractors such as Asabea Engineering and Construction Ltd and re-award to a well qualified contractor to serve the people of Western Region.

Failure of President Akuffo Addo’s government to yield to our request will mean, he is following footsteps of former President Mahama on this particular issue, and we will advise ourselves appropriately.

Western Region Deserve Better

Cocoa Farmers Deserve Better

Mining Areas Deserve Better.

Long Live Western Region

Long Live Ghana.

Signed

FRANCIS ESHUN

PRESIDENT

JAMES SAMUEL ACKERSON

VICE PRESIDENT

PHILIP GYAN (ATISCO)

SECRETARY

JONAS KYEREMANTENG (HOLY)

ORGANISER