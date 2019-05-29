Nzema Youth Congratulates Charlotte Osei On Her New UN Role

Charlotte Osei

The Nzema Youth for Peace and Development wishes to congratulate Mrs Charlotte Osei the immediate past Electoral Commissioner of Ghana for her new international appointment.

According to news read, we observed that our Nzema daughter has been appointed by the United Nations as an International Elections Commissioner to Afghanistan as the South Asian country prepares to hold crucial Presidential polls in September 2019. An appointment conferred on her by a Presidential Decree issued by the president of Afghanistan, HE Ashraf Ghani.

Mrs Osei having led the most crucial and credible 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Ghana. An election the International community also observed as free,fair and credible which resulted in several International awards and recognitions including Woman of Courage Award(2017) by the United States government, Glitz Africa Woman of the Year Award 2018(Governance), Chatham House Prize 2017 finalist and ECOWAS Elections Observer Team to Nigerian Presidential Elections 2019.

We pray for GOD own WISDOM, DIRECTION and PROTECTION before, during and after your assignment in Afghanistan. Continue to carry the flag of GHANA and NZEMA name high.

Your recognition has confirmed the Biblical saying that "the stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone". And this is a clear manifestation that" a prophet does not have recognition among his own people".

We once again congratulate our valued and cherished Nzema daughter and say God bless you and we will continue to stand by you.

Mo ne egyima kpale

Long live Nzema women

Long live Ghana

Signed

Abizi Morkeh

(President)

Adolf Ngoah

(Secretary)

Joseph Agyekum

( PRO)

Source: Nzema Youth for peace development