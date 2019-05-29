How The Educational Sector Was Revived In Prestea Hunni-Valley Constituency Under The Hardworking Member of Parliament Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng Gyasi (Mrs.)

“We have a sacred duty to our children and the generations beyond in ensuring that, irrespective of their circumstances, their right to education is preserved”- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of The Republic of Ghana.

Education, as said by Malcom X, is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family. Education should be the privilege of every Ghanaian child. However in some part Prestea Hunni-Valley municipality some years ago, the Educational sector was nothing to write home about. Prior to elections 2016, Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng- Gyasi (Mrs.) promised to bring rapid development and transformation in the educational sector at Prestea Hunni-Valley constituency

Today, Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng Gyasi (Mrs.) who also doubles as the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Art has fulfilled and is fulfilling the promises made to the good people of Prestea Hunni-Valley Constituency.

Under the education sector, the minister has made the following transformation in our educational sector.

1. Under the able leadership of the Member of Parliament, a Three-Unit classroom block with Auxiliary facilities have been constructed at Awodua in the constituency.

2. Construction of a two Unit Kindergarten Block With Auxiliary facilities by the Assembly with the support of the MP At Petepom with zeal to transform the educational sector of the Municipal. The classroom block was built to enable the children in the area to have access to kindergarten education, which is key at that level.

3. Renovation of Krutown School At Prestea; For the first time in decades Under the leadership of Hon.Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi who is also the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art. The Krutown School received a new facelift. The school which serves as a source of knowledge to the good people of Krutown was left to rot until the timely intervention of the Member of Parliament.

The school, aside physical renovation also received new tools to help students in acquiring knowledge in a more simple and faster way.

4. Construction of a Six Unit Classroom block for Prestea Senior High School. To help solve the Infrastructure deficit that was exposed by The Free SHS Policy which was one of the flagship programmes under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Abudani Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Mrs) the new Classroom Block has been handed over to the authorities of Municipality to enhance the quality of education in the area.

5. Presentation of New Ten (10) Brand new Dell Computers to the Municipal Director of Education. As the world keeps advancing through ICT, it is therefore important to equip the growing population with the requisite skills and knowledge in Information Technology.

6. Payment of free vacation classes for SHS students every vacation. The Member of Parliament having seen the need of extra curriculum activities initiated the free vacation classes for the three senior High school within the municipality namely St. Augustines Senior High School, Prestea Senior High school and Huni-Valley senior High school in order to save them from idling at home.

7. Presentation of 700 hexagonal, mono and dual desk to the Municipal Education Directorate. The inadequate tables and chairs are now a thing of the past under the able leadership of Hon. MP. The 700 hexagonal, Mono and dual desks were distributed to the various schools within the constituency.

8. Presentation of 8 motorbikes to the Municipal Education Directorate; The Minister noted that the motorbikes will ensure efficient and effective movement.

9. Presentation of over 10, 000 pieces of Mathematical sets freely to BECE candidates both private and public who wrote exams last year and will do same this year. The Member of Parliament who is also the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art's presentation was to ensure they have a successful examination. Because asking for such basic instruments at examination centre may cause cancellation of their examination results but rather enable them to concentrate and pass so as to enjoy the Free Senior High School Policy implemented by The the president of the Republic of Ghana.

10. The rehabilitation and equipment of the chemistry Laboratory at St. Augustine's Senior High School at Bogoso that has given it a new facelift making it easy for student to use the Lab with ease.

11. Establishment of an ultra-modern school block at Huni-Valley senior High school fully furnished with tables and chairs.

12. Due to her lobbying skills, Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Mrs). Has lobbied for an ultra-modern six-unit classroom block at Aboso Glass factory school by AGL Hon. MP later furnished the classes with tables and chairs.

13. Hon. MP has lobbied for the rehabilitation of Aboso community Library by AGL was has been abundant for years. The library will soon be completed for use by the good people of Aboso and it environs to make research work easy since there will be computers with full Internet connectivity.

14. Hon. MP also donated an undisclosed amount of money and a laptop to the overall best Municipal student who was a student from Prince Emmanuel Ptepatory Aboso.

15. As today marks the World Menstruation day, Hon. Barbara Donated 680 pieces of Sanitary Pads to the Municipal Education Directorate to be distributed to Girls in various schools within her Constituency. The donation is to ensure access to quality sustainable feminine hygiene for girls in Ghana especially Prestea Huni-Valley constituency who maintaining proper hygiene becomes quite challenging due to certain factors which range from financial to social background.

