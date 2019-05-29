President Mahama’s Former Appointees Are Now Ghana’s Torchbearers At The Global Stage

I recalled that HE John Dramani Mahama during his concession speech delivered on 9th December, 2016 after the general elections, made a profound statement which left many of us with tears rolling down our cheeks and chins then.

Among other things he said, “I will leave it to history to be the judge of my time and contributions while in that highest office”.

Indeed, this was a very loaded statement that even qualifies to be a full top for full thesis or dissertation.

The NPP whilst in opposition with the massive support of sections of Ghanaian media (their media surrogates and cabals) managed to put a so-called ‘incompetent’ tag on HE John Dramani Mahama and his appointees.

The ugly chorus and cacophony were championed by the current president of Ghana Nana Akufo Addo and the current Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who were then flagbearer and running mate respectively in opposition.

Interestingly, President Mahama’s appointees who were described as ‘incompetent’ appointees started receiving international calls, offers engagements and appointments less than one month after Akufo Addo took over as President.

It all started with Ambassador Kwesi Quartey in January 2017. He was elected as the Deputy Chairperson of the AU Commission at the 28th Heads of State and Government in Africa in January 2017.

In June 2018, President Mahama’s former Attorney General and Minister for Justice Hon. Marrietta Brew Appiah-Oppong got an International appointment as a Member of the Court of Arbitration of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.

On 13th July, 2018, Hon. Hannah Tetteh, former Foreign Affairs Minister under HE John Dramani Mahama was appointed as the Director General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi, Kenya.

In November 2018, Hon. (Prof) Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, former Education Minister under HE John Dramani Mahama was appointed as Chancellor of Women’s University in Africa.

On 10 December, 2018, Hon. Hannah Tetteh was again appointed to a new position perhaps an elevated one, as Special Representative, United Nations Office to African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa Ethopia.

In May 2019, Mrs Charlotte Osei, Ghana’s immediate former EC Boss who was sacked under very BIZARRE CIRCUMSTANCES orchestrated by Akufo Addo and the NPP got appointed as the United Nations International Electoral Commissioner to Afghanistan.

Indeed “I will leave it to history to be the judge of my time and contributions while in that highest office”.

This is just one angle of analyzing JM’s profound statement made on the day he conceded to Nana Akufo Addo.

Today, evidences and testimonies regarding the quality of HE JM’s leadership and that of his former appointees are not only abound in Ghana but also are fully exhibited at the international level or arena.

Today, I can confidently guess that, JM is a highly sought after at international levels for his expertise on wide range of challenges and issues from economy to democracy, credible elections, anti-corruption crusade, peace and security etc.

His former appointees who were equally tagged as ‘incompetent Mahama appointees’ by Nana Akufo Addo and his npp, are the very people who are lifting the flag of Ghana 🇬🇭 very high in the sky at the international level together with JM himself whilst the Akufo Addo’s government is rather ‘painting’ Ghana black with all kinds of abominable acts.

These and many other equally important reasons are enough reasons and justification to work harder to ensure the re-election of HE John Dramani Mahama and the NDC on December 7, 2020 for him to rescue Ghana.

It’s important to note that, 2020 election is NOT going to be our usual elections, especially between NDC and NPP. Rather, it’s going to be about Ghana. It’s going to be about your future, my future, their future and the future of generations yet unborn.

It doesn’t matter if you have been voting for NPP or PPP or CPP or APC etc in previous elections cycles, 2020 election is different, please vote for Ghana, vote for a better future for children and grandchildren by voting massively for JM and the NDC.

Ghanaians can’t afford to live in the state of lawlessness and insecurity beyond 7 January 2021. Ghanaians would not be forgiven by the future generation yet unborn if we do kick out Akufo Addo and NPP in 2020.

We cannot afford to go through another round of terrible leadership coupled with excruciating living conditions for another 4 years under Akufo Addo and his NPP.

I would seize this opportunity to also thank HE JM for his foresight and wisdom for giving opportunities to very competent men and women of Ghana particularly from the NDC’s stock some of whom are now Ghana’s ‘torchlight’ in the international community.

Congratulations to you all distinguished men and women.

Vote wisely in 2020.

We are proud of you all.

God bless our homeland Ghana

And make us Great Again.

