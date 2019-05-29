Rural Smile Foundation, Youth Alert Network Marks Menstrual Hygiene Day At Nkwatia Presby SHS

Our partnership with Youth Alert Network, an NGO based in Koforidua in the Eastern Region took us to Nkwatia Presbyterian Senior High School to commemorate the World Menstrual Hygiene Day under the theme, “My -Menses-My-Pride.”

Mrs.Faustina Agyapong, who’s a mental health nurse and the Founder of Youth Alert Network took the students through what menstruation is, the number of days to experience it, how to fix sanitary pad well so as not to stain themselves.

She also made a clarion call to demystify the stigma surrounding menstruation since it’s not shameful and admonish the girls to keep themselves safe and clean during that period.

The headmistress of Nkwatia Presbyterian Senior High School, Mrs Cynthia Anim, was full of praise for the good job done by the team.

As a former girl child Coordinator, she emphasized the need for girls to be educated and supported during such periods so that they can be able to stay healthy in school and learn.

Mr. Nana Kofi of the PPAG also advised the students on the need to abstain from sex.

The Executive Director for Rural Smile Foundation, Mr. Abubakar Saddique also advocated on the need for men to support girls, women in their menstrual period since it’s a natural phenomenon that occurs to them.

#My-Menses-My-Pride