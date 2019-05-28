Weija Dam Spillage: GWCL Warns Residents

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced it will soon begin spilling excess water from the Weija Dam, as part of routine measures to safeguard the dam.

In view of this, the company has warned residents living close to the dam to evacuate the area.

This was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Ghana Water Company Limited.

Some communities likely to be affected, according to the statement include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kope, Tsokome, and surrounding communities.

"Management of GWCL, therefore, wishes to inform members of the general public as well as institutions or organizations who have properties downstream that the opening of the spillway gates may cause flooding,” the Chief Manager (PR) of GWCL, Mr. Stanley Martey," they added.

Already, GWCL has begun a house-to-house sensitization as well as using public address systems within the communities.

They also engaged with opinion leaders, chiefs, assemblymen, unit committee leaders and heads of schools to help in sensitizing the people in the communities.

Below is the full statement:

GWCL TO SPILL EXCESS WATER FROM THE WEIJA DAM

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) will begin spilling excess water from the Weija Dam as part of routine measures to safeguard it. With the onset of the rains, the water level is rising and getting close to the safe operating level of 47ft. Like every dam, its safe operating levels are maintained to prevent it from possible collapse.

Management of GWCL, therefore, wishes to inform members of the general public as well as institutions or organizations who have properties downstream of the dam that the opening of the spillway gates may cause flooding. As a result, we urge people living in communities downstream and along the buffer zone close to the river course to evacuate the area to forestall any eventualities in order to protect life and property.

GWCL has begun a house to house sensitization as well as using public address systems within the communities. Opinion leaders, Chiefs, Assemblymen, Unit Committee leaders and Heads of schools have been informed to help in sensitizing the people in the communities. GWCL is also liaising with the National Security to dredge the estuary to enable easy flow into the sea.

Communities that are likely to be affected include; Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kope, Tsokome, and surrounding communities.

Property owners and residents in the area are therefore advised to evacuate or take immediate precautionary measures to protect life and property.