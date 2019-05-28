Pentecost Church Opens 600k Branch In Atebubu

The Church of Pentecost in Atebubu has opened a 1,200 church capacity building for the Low Cost central assembly at a cost of GHȻ600,000.

Preaching the sermon, Prophet James Osei Amaniampong who performed the dedication, spoke about the ‘oneness’ of Christians and urged them to reach out to each other.

He said Christians profess one faith, belong to a common father in God and share the belief of making it to heaven after death.

Prophet Osei Amaniampong who deputized for the chairman of the church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Nyamekye also urged Christians to always strive for love, grace and empathy in dealing with their fellow Christians which is in consonance with the church of Pentecost’s four-year mission of caring and sharing with humanity.

“It is not for nothing that God endows us with positions or possessions. His purpose for blessing us is to enable us help others," he stressed.

The Bono East Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin constituency, Mr. Kofi Amoakohene praised the Church of Pentecost for partnering government in the national development agenda singling out the churches efforts at environmental sanitation.

Nana Ofori Yeboah, Twafohene of the Atebubu traditional area who represented the Omanhene Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong II, quoted from the book of Galatians chapter 5 verses 17 urged Christians to desist from sin and live in harmony with their neighbors.

Nana Efia Denyina, queenmother of the Atebubu traditional area cut a tape to signal the formal opening of the building.

Present were the municipal chief executive for Atebubu-Amantin Mr. Edward Owusu, Professor Christopher Akumfi Ameyaw former minister under the Kuffour administration and Mr. Kokro Amankwaah general secretary of the National Association of Local Government Authorities.

Also present were Apostle Kenneth Baffoe Antwi, Atebubu area head of the church, Pastor Seth Tetteh Tawiah Atebubu district pastor and a host of others including former Pastors of the Low Cost assembly.