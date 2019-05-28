Gyan, Coach Kwesi Appiah Smoke Peace Pipe Over Captaincy Feud

ModernGhana has gathered that the General Captain for the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has smoked the peace pipe with the Coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah at a meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

The meeting was aimed at repairing the strained relationship between the two after Asamoah Gyan was stripped of the captainship.

However, the Tuesday was very strategic in building up positive morale in the camp of the Black Stars ahead of the African Cup of Nations slated for June 2019.

A source close to the camp of the Ghanaian Coach, Kwesi Appiah, indicated that the meeting between the two sportsmen was very fruitful with both parties leaving satisfied and happy at the end of the day.

The meeting became necessary because the all-time best scorer for the country, Asamoah Gyan, had reacted negatively to the decision by the coach to reassign him ahead of the AFCON. In his anger, the striker prematurely announced his retirement from national football duties.

He however rescinded his decisions following an intervention by President Akufo Addo, who wants to see the Black Star annex the cup in the upcoming tournament.

Many sports watchers were worried there was going to be some sort of discomfort in the camp of the Black Stars after the coach made the former deputy captain of the Stars, Andre Dede Ayew the substantive Captain to lead the squad into the tournament later in June this year.

However, the peace talks between the two sportsmen mean well for the team if the same gesture could be replicated between the general captain and the new substantive captain to further deepen unity in camp.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named 29 players including Gyan in his provisional list to embark on a training tour of Dubai.

If everything goes well, Gyan will be making his seventh Africa Cup of Nations appearance this June in Egypt if he makes the final cut in Kwesi Appiah’s team for the tournament.